'State Of Fear', Says Bengal Governor; Mamata Banerjee Hits Back

Ms Banerjee said removing a State Election Commissioner is not an easy task. (File)

The controversy over the appointment of the State Election Commissioner has sparked a heated exchange between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor C V Ananda Bose. After the Governor said there is a "state of fear" and that the Election Commission is accountable for every drop of blood shed on the field, the Chief Minister lashed out and called his comments an insult to Bengal.

In an unexpected move, Mr Bose had refused to accept the joining report of State Election Commissioner Rajiv Sinha on Wednesday. This happened hours after Mr Sinha had failed to meet the Governor when he was summoned for an explanation over the violence and clashes during the nomination filing process for the panchayat polls.

Mr Sinha, who was West Bengal's chief secretary from September 2019 to September 2020, had been appointed to the post of State Election Commissioner by the Governor after the state had proposed his name. The BJP, however, was upset with the appointment because of Mr Sinha's perceived closeness to the ruling Trinamool Congress and, sources say, the party's state leadership has been pushing for his removal.

Speaking to reporters in East Midnapore's Haldia yesterday, Mr Bose said, "I have seen in the field that people are in a state of fear. There is violence, of course I will not say violence all over, but there is violence," the Governor said.

"There is bloodshed. The Election Commission is accountable for every drop of human blood that is shed on the field. People want action, not an alibi for a riot. Yes, I appointed him (Mr Sinha) from a panel which was given to me by the honourable Council of Ministers. All of us expect him to do his duty. Human blood cannot be made a bargaining point," he added.

Hitting out at Mr Bose before leaving for Patna to attend the mega meeting of Opposition parties, Ms Banerjee said removing a State Election Commissioner is not an easy task.

"This has never happened in my life, and this is unprecedented. He is in a constitutional post. He (the Governor) had cleared the file and administered oath, so it is not a decision foisted from above. It was according to the system. If the Election Commissioner is to be removed then you have to follow the process for judges, which is the impeachment process. It is not that easy," Ms Banerjee said.

She added, "I believe the more they disturb us, the more they get behind us, the more they insult Bengal, the more they deprive Bengal, remember the people will vote. After failing politically, they are using agencies to do whatever they want. The people are ready to answer this. We will fight them and win"