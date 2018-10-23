People Of Bihar Are 100 Per Cent Safe In Gujarat: State Energy Minister

Saurabh Patel blamed blamed Congress legislator Alpesh Thakor for the attacks on migrants.

Gujarat's Energy Minister Saurabh Patel today sought to allay fears of Hindi speaking migrants, in the wake of recent hate attacks on them and assured people of Bihar that they should feel "100 per cent" safe in the western state.

Mr Patel is on a three-day visit to Patna to invite Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and people of the state to visit the 'statue of unity' of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, being dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 on Sardar's birth anniversary.

The Gujarat minister blamed Congress legislator Alpesh Thakor for the attacks on migrants and said they were "political in nature".

The rape of a minor girl, allegedly by a person hailing from Bihar recently had triggered attacks on migrants particularly from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh across Gujarat resulting in their flight back home from there out of fear.

"It (attacks) were political in nature... I am not only extending invitation to the people of Bihar but also giving assurance to them that they should feel 100 per cent safe (in Gujarat)," Mr Patel told reporters in Patna.

"There is no need to be concerned for the safety of people of Bihar living in Gujarat... People of all states have contributed to the development of Gujarat ever since it was created in 1960... People from north Indian states, Bihar and Odisa have also contributed a lot," he said.

"Peace that has prevailed since 1960 among Gujarati and non-Gujarati (people) will continue," he added highlighting that Gujarat's two top officials -- the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) -- were from Bihar.

The energy minister further asked Bihar Congress leaders why they were promoting an "anti-national" like Thakor who was disturbing the peace in Gujarat.

Mr Thakor is an All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge for Bihar.

Speaking about his meetings with Nitish Kumar, Sushil Kumar Modi and the Bihar Governor, Patel said an invitation was extended on behalf of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and the dignitaries can visit the state after November 1 as per their convenience.