Stalker Hacks Woman To Death In Ghaziabad, Surrenders With Axe

Holding the axe, Sachin Sharma, who had been arrested just a week ago for harassing the woman, went to the police station and surrendered.
Sharma had known the woman for some time, the police said.
The woman got married last year, said an official, and Sharma had been upset since then. On Monday, he had allegedly sent her a threatening message with a picture of a gun.
Around 5 pm yesterday, the woman was returning home when Sharma attacked her near a railway crossing. Wounded in the neck, chest and stomach, she died on the spot.
He had allegedly harassed her and followed her last week, after which her family called the police.