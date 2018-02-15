Stalker Hacks Woman To Death In Ghaziabad, Surrenders With Axe The woman got married last year, said an official, and Sachin Sharma had been upset since then. On Monday, he had allegedly sent her a threatening message with a picture of a gun.

9 Shares EMAIL PRINT The woman lived in Loni with her husband and was on a visit to her parents' home in Modinagar. Ghaziabad: Four days after he was let off on bail, a young man followed the 22-year-old woman he had been stalking for days and hacked her to death with an axe in Ghaziabad near Delhi. The public killing on Wednesday evening generated shock waves in the woman's village in Modinagar as the world celebrated Valentine's Day.



Holding the axe, Sachin Sharma, who had been arrested just a week ago for harassing the woman, went to the police station and surrendered.



Sharma had known the woman for some time, the police said.



The woman got married last year, said an official, and Sharma had been upset since then. On Monday, he had allegedly sent her a threatening message with a picture of a gun.



Around 5 pm yesterday, the woman was returning home when Sharma attacked her near a railway crossing. Wounded in the neck, chest and stomach, she died on the spot.



The woman lived in Loni with her husband and was on a visit to her parents' home in Modinagar.



He had allegedly harassed her and followed her last week, after which her family called the police.



