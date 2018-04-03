SSC Cheating Racket: Gang Of Four Arrested In Delhi In Crackdown

The accused - Anup Rao, Neeraj, Kushal Negi and Dured Ali allegedly used a remote access software tool called Team Viewer for the crime. Police said they provided internet connectivity, downloaded the window sharing application and shared the password with the candidates appearing for the exam.
The gang also arranged for two examinations centres in Patparganj and Badarpur, one of which is allegedly owned by the third accused - Dured Ali.
Last week, a joint team of Uttar Pradesh STF and Delhi Police busted the cheating racket in Timarpur leading four arrests. The case was then transferred to the crime branch from the north district police.
