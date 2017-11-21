Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe On 4-Day India Visit From Today

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will begin a four-day India visit from today with an aim of boosting bilateral ties.Mr Wickremesinghe will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during which the vexed fishermen issue is likely to figure.The two leaders are also expected to deliberate on issues relating to maritime security, amid efforts by China to strengthen its naval presence around the waters of the island nation.The Sri Lankan Prime Minister's first destination will be Bengaluru and will arrive here on Wednesday, according to the external affairs ministry.Mr Wickremesinghe's engagements here include participation at the 5th Global Conference on Cyber Space.He will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind. Prime Minister Modi had visited Sri Lanka in May during which he attended the biggest Buddhist festival 'Vesak Day' as its chief guest.The Sri Lankan Prime Minister will wrap up his visit here on Friday.