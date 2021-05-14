Sputnik Light May Be India's 1st One-Dose Vaccine, Talks In June: Sources

Coronavirus: Sputnik Light could be India's first single dose vaccine

Russia's Sputnik Light could be the first single-dose vaccine to be used in India and Dr Reddy's will hold talks with the government and the regulator in June for immediate launch, sources told NDTV today.

For now, the two-dose Sputnik V will be rolled out at 35 centres across India.

The imported vaccine shot will cost Rs 995.40 in India, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, which is manufacturing the vaccine in India, says.

The first dose of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad today as part of a soft launch by Dr Reddy's.

The price will be brought down once the vaccine is manufactured in India. Sputnik V will be the third vaccine to be used in India after Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Other than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Sputnik V is the only shot to show an effectiveness of over 91 per cent against Covid-19 when taken in two doses, 21 days apart.

The first lot of Sputnik vaccines will be imported from Russia, fully developed and ready to administer.

At a time when the shortage of vaccine shots has slowed down or halted inoculations in many states, a single-dose vaccine could be a game-changer.

Yesterday, the government announced that the gap between two shots of Covishield should be 12 to 16 weeks instead of the previous four to six weeks.