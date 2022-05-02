17 Injured As SpiceJet Flight Hits Rough Weather During Descent, Probe On

However, the flight landed safely at Durgapur airport (representational)

The Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) this morning said it has ordered a regulatory investigation into the SpiceJet flight turbulence incident, which left at least 14 passengers and three cabin crew members injured on Sunday.

The incident occurred when the SpiceJet flight, operating from Mumbai to Durgapur, encountered severe turbulence during descent on Sunday evening.

However, the flight landed safely at Durgapur airport in West Bengal and the injured were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

Some of the passengers sustained head injuries and received stitches, while one passenger said that he suffered a spinal injury in the mishap, the DGCA said, adding that three cabin crew members were also injured.

"We are deputing teams for regulatory investigation while medical reports of the passengers are awaited," it added.

SpiceJet has expressed regret over the incident. "On May 1, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers. Immediate medical assistance was provided upon the aircraft's arrival in Durgapur," the SpiceJet spokesperson said.