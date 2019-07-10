SpiceJet Technician Dies In 'Freak Accident' At Kolkata Airport

A SpiceJet technician died today while carrying out maintenance work on aircraft (Representational)

A SpiceJet technician died today in a freak accident while carrying out regular maintenance work on an aircraft at Kolkata airport, officials said. The incident happened at around 1:45 am.

Officials at the airport described the incident as a "freak accident", adding that the technician got trapped in the landing gear door of the aircraft while carrying out maintenance work.

"The technician was carrying out maintenance work on the landing gear of a Bombardier Q400 plane belonging to SpiceJet, when the landing door accidentally got closed and he got stuck," a senior airport official told news agency Press Trust of India.

Details of how the door accidentally shut is being examined and an investigation is being carried out.

The landing gear door of an aircraft is a mechanism which is supposed to cover the landing gear during a flight. It comprises of three parts - a hydraulic opening system, a gravitational opening system, and a hydraulic closing system.

The aim of the landing gear door is to guarantee both protection of the landing gear, while also maintaining the aerodynamic shape of the aircraft. These doors are located below the aircraft and ensure that the minimum area opens while the landing gear extends out for the aircraft to land safely.

How the SpiceJet technician got stuck in the landing gear door is not clear yet.

SpiceJet is yet to release a statement on the accident. More details awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

