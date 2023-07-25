SpiceJet Aircraft Catches Fire At Delhi Airport During Maintenance

The incident was caught on camera by passengers on a separate flight

A SpiceJet aircraft caught fire at the Delhi airport this evening during engine maintenance works. The maintenance personnel are safe, the airline said in a statement, reported news agency ANI.

An ATR aircraft of the airline was under maintenance when the engineers spotted fire on one of the engines. The fire brigade was called in to douse the flames.

The raging fire was caught on camera by a passenger on an aircraft on the taxiway. The video showed thick smoke emanating from the aircraft parked at a distance.

The incident took place on the day the country's aviation regulator, the DGCA, took SpiceJet off the enhanced surveillance regime that was put in place after serious safety concerns over the airline.

Announcing its decision to take SpiceJet off the surveillance regime, the DGCA, earlier today, said: "In view of the observations made in the past concerning inadequate maintenance and in view of the incidents during the monsoon season last year, SpiceJet was placed under enhanced surveillance by DGCA. Accordingly, 51 spot checks were conducted across 11 locations pan India, on the Boeing 737 and Bombardier DHC Q-400 fleet of aircraft, wherein 23 aircraft were inspected and 95 observations were made by the DGCA teams."

"The findings were of routine nature and were not considered significant by the DGCA. Suitable maintenance action was taken by the airline to address the findings in accordance with DGCA guidelines. As a consequence, SpiceJet has been taken off the enhanced surveillance regime," it added.

The regulator is now investigating the fire.