Speeding Audi Hits 2 Autorickshaws In Mumbai, Driver Flees; 1 Critical

Audi accident: The accused driver is missing since the incident.

Three people riding autorickshaws were injured in a crash involving a speeding Audi in Mumbai this morning. This adds to the recent crashes involving luxury cars that sparked outrage in Maharashtra.

The speeding Audi rammed two autorickshaws. The driver of one of the autorickshaws is critical while the two others injured in the crash were his passengers. Mulund police have seized the Audi but its driver is missing since the accident.

Two hit-and-run accidents involving luxury cars had sparked public outrage against such offenders in the recent past.

Earlier this month, a 24-year-old son of a Shiv Sena leader ran over an elderly woman with his BMW. During his interrogation, Mihir Shah admitted to cops that he was drunk during the early morning drive.

In another incident, the minor son of a Pune realtor ran over two 24-year-old techies with his Porsche during a late-night drive. He, too, was found drunk. The case also exposed desperate attempts by his family to save him, which included the replacement of his blood sample.

On-time probes and arrests in the two cases have challenged the common belief that the wealthy - who can afford such luxury cars - usually escape punishment despite committing grave offenses.