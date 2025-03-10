South Korean Singer Wheesung, 43, Found Dead At Home: Report

The 43-year-old's body was discovered at his home in Seoul. (Representational)
South Korean singer Wheesung has been found dead, Yonhap News reported citing police on Monday.
The 43-year-old's body was discovered at his home in Seoul, less than a month after actress Kim Sae-ron was found dead after her career had taken a hit following a drunk driving incident in 2022.
Police were not immediately available for comment.
