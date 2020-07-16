South China Sea Part Of Global Commons: Centre On China's Maritime Claims

"India has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the region," Anurag Srivastava said

India said on Thursday that South China sea is part of global commons and it has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the region.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a weekly media briefing that India firmly stands for the freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce in these international waterways.

He was replying to queries about India's stance after the US rejected most of China's maritime claims in the South China Sea.

"We have articulated our position on South China Sea on several occasions in the past, most recently on May 21. Our position on this issue has been clear and consistent. South China Sea is a part of global commons and India has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the region. We firmly stand for the freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce in these international waterways, in accordance with international law, notably UNCLOS," Mr Srivastava said.

He said India also believes that any differences be resolved peacefully by respecting the legal and diplomatic processes and without resorting to threat or use of force.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had earlier this week said that China's claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea were "completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them".

"The world will not allow Beijing to treat the South China Sea as its maritime empire. America stands with our Southeast Asian allies and partners in protecting their sovereign rights to offshore resources, consistent with their rights and obligations under international law," CNN had quoted Mr Pompeo as saying.

