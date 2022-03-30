Caught On Camera: Woman In Burqa Throws Bomb At Security Camp In J&K

The woman has been identified and will be arrested soon.

A burqa-clad woman was caught on camera throwing a bomb at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district yesterday night.

The CCTV footage shows the woman stopping in the middle of the road and rummaging through the purse she was carrying. She then takes out the bomb from her bag and throws it at the CRPF camp.

Thereafter, she runs away from the spot.

#WATCH Bomb hurled at CRPF bunker by a burqa-clad woman in Sopore yesterday#Jammu&Kashmir



(Video source: CRPF) pic.twitter.com/Pbqtpcu2HY — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2022

Police said the bomb landed outside the security camp and caused no loss or injuries, adding that the area was immediately cordoned off after the attack.

The woman has been identified and a massive search operation is underway to trace her. "She will be arrested soon," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir.