Sonia Gandhi Requests Enforcement Directorate To Postpone Questioning

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has sought more time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the alleged money laundering case connected to the National Herald newspaper. Mrs Gandhi had tested positive for Covid and was hospitalised for related health issues.

She was discharged two days ago after being in the hospital for a more than a week.

Mrs Gandhi had tested positive for coronavirus on June 2 and sought more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear for questioning. She was supposed to appear before the agency on June 8.

The agency had agreed to her request and gave her time till June 23.

Mrs Gandhi had been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on June 12 with respiratory issues. She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a follow-up procedure on June 15.

Mrs Gandhi's son, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi underwent a series of questionings by the Enforcement Directorate over the last two weeks.

He was questioned last on Tuesday for over 12 hours. He was questioned for 10 hours on Monday too, and for 30 hours last week from Monday to Wednesday.

"On the last day of questioning, ED officers asked me about my patience… how am I this patient ? I told them… I am working for Congress since 2004… Congress leaders will have that… look at Sachin Pilot (indicating he is also patiently waiting for his due)," Mr Gandhi later tweeted.

Outside the ED offices, the Congress workers held repeated protests against what they term "vendetta politics" of the BJP.