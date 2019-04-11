Sonia Gandhi Has Rs 60,000 In Cash, Over Rs 2.4 Crore In Shares

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has jewellery worth Rs 59,97,211, including 88 kg of silver. (File photo)

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday filed her nomination from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Constituency.

As per the affidavit filed by Mrs Gandhi during submitting her nomination, she only has Rs 60,000 in cash and fixed deposits to the tune of Rs 16.59 lakh.

She has invested a total of Rs 2,44,96,405 in shares, including in Reliance Hybrid Bond G, and has tax-free bonds worth Rs 28,533. Mrs Gandhi has also disclosed investments worth Rs 72,25,414 in postal savings, insurance policies and National Savings Scheme (NSS). Mrs Gandhi owns agricultural land in Deramandi village in New Delhi valued at Rs 7,29,61,793. She also has a share in an inherited property in Italy worth Rs 7,52,81,903.

As per the affidavit, she has taken a personal loan of Rs 5 lakh from her son Rahul Gandhi.

The UPA Chairperson also has jewellery worth Rs 59,97,211, including 88 kg of silver.

