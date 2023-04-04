'Some People Trying To Spoil Bihar's Communal Harmony': JDU Chief's Dig At BJP

He added that the police are arresting all "such elements".

Janata Dal (United) president and Lok Sabha MP Lalan Singh today took a veiled jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the recent incidents of communal violence in parts of Bihar and said that some "bad elements" are putting in efforts "in a planned manner" to spoil the atmosphere of harmony in the state.

Asserting that there is no law and order problem anywhere in the state, Mr Singh said that the Nitish Kumar-led government is keeping a close watch on the developments following the violence.

This comes days after clashes were reported in three districts of Bihar including Nalanda's Biharsharif, Rohtas' Sasaram and Bhagalpur's Naugachia after the Ram Navami procession on March 31.

Speaking to ANI, the JD(U) chief said, "In the recent past, the attempt was made to spoil the atmosphere in Sasaram and BiharSharif was brought under control within 8 hours by the state government with full promptness."

"We repeatedly said that the BJP and their allied organizations try to vitiate the communal atmosphere. You may remember a year ago when Nitish Kumar was running the NDA government in Bihar. Even at that time, the son of a Union minister had tried to spoil the communal atmosphere in Bhagalpur and he too had to go to jail," he added.

Further lashing out at the BJP, Mr Singh said that the party wants to ignite communal tensions, but the Chief Minister is and has been working to maintain peaceful atmosphere in the state so as to carry on the development.

When asked about the law and order situation in the state and the failure of the government to control the violent incidents, he said that there are "bad elements which enter the processions and try to spoil the atmosphere."

He added that the police are arresting all "such elements".

"Strict action is also being taken and there is no compromise on this," he said.

"BJP makes efforts to create communal tension in Bihar but Nitish Kumar does not compromise with it because he believes that the work of development will progress only if there is peace and social, communal harmony, mutual unity in the state and this is what he is doing since 2005," he said while mentioning the Nitish's priority while in government.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday held a high-level meeting over the violence in Sasaram and Biharsharif. He asked the police force to be on the alert and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased ones.

A total of 10 companies (approximately 1,000 personnel) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including CRPF, SSB and ITBP, have been sent to Bihar after clashes were reported on March 31 in Nalanda's Biharsharif and Sasaram in Rohtas district.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)