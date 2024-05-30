Soldiers, Teens, Officers - All Hands On Deck In Manipur Flood Rescue

Assam Rifles soldiers help in rescue and relief operations in flooded Manipur

Heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Remal has caused flooding across multiple districts in Manipur, prompting the state government to carry out rescue and relief operations, an official said. Due to severe flooding caused by breaches in embankments along riverbanks, the state government on Thursday declared a two-day public holiday till tomorrow. People have been asked to stay indoors unless faced with an emergency, the government said in a statement.

Departments responsible for rescue, relief, and essential services will continue to operate, it said.

Rescue operations continued in worst-hit areas of Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

The Indian Army in a statement said its engineers swiftly conducted reconnaissance along the affected stretch of the Imphal River. "... Three major breaches were identified out of which two have been successfully plugged last night. Work is currently underway to plug the third breach, i.e., approximately 22-25 metre wide, at Kontha Khabam in Imphal East district," the army said. "The army remains dedicated to mitigating the impact of the flooding and ensuring the safety and well-being of residents," it said.

BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh posted visuals of a bulldozer removing debris from a Nambul river. "This removal of all the wastes from the Nambul River will ensure smooth flow and less flooding near the surroundings of Sagolband and Uripok," he said in the post on X. Other MLAs also helped the public in clearing debris from flooded roads.

The Assam Rifles rescued several stranded people in Imphal valley. "In the face of adversity, the Assam Rifles presence brings reassurance and relief to the people of Manipur. Their support during challenging times underscores their role as protectors and friends of the community," the Assam Rifles said in a post on X.

Fishermen from Thanga in Bishnupur district are helping the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) in evacuating flood-hit people using traditional canoes, with similar efforts going on in other locations including Laipham Khunou and Khuman Lampak.

Extensive flooding has affected agricultural areas in Bishnupur district's Nambol due to breaches in riverbanks. Many teens were seen coordinating the rescue efforts in Imphal valley.

"Fishermen of Thanga are joining hands with the LDA team in rescuing stranded people. I appreciate their noble gesture at this hour," Chief Minister N Biren Singh said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister said he met ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, security officials and all department officials to review the flood situation, and assessed the ongoing measures to provide aid to affected families.

"Out of the 18 spots where the breach occurred in the embankments of rivers, 17 were sealed and the flooding in the surrounding areas have been successfully brought under control. The efforts to seal the remaining breach and the work to reinforce the embankments are underway," Mr Singh said.

Two tributaries of Nambul river meet in Nambol. The strong currents breached the riverbank on Wednesday, flooding several hectares of agricultural land, officials said.

Forty personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with six additional motorboats reached Imphal airport on Wednesday night to lead the rescue operations.

Commercial activities at Khwairamband, Paona, and Thangal markets also remained shut for a second day due to widespread flooding caused by overflowing of Nambul river and breach of embankments of Imphal river.

"Many items including seasonal vegetables stored at the market godown have been damaged," a woman vendor said.

In Tamenglong district, heavy rain triggered a landslide and damaged portions of National Highway-37 Imphal-Silchar route. Additionally, the Nambul river breached its banks at Samurou in Imphal West district, leading to flooding in Wangoi constituency.

