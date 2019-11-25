Soldier Falls Into Gorge Along LoC In North Kashmir, Dies

The jawan was patrolling along the LoC in Keran sector. (Representational image)

A 29-year-old army jawan died after he slipped and fell into a gorge during patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Monday.

Due to harsh weather and snowfall, the jawan slipped and fell into the gorge during patrolling along the LoC in Keran sector of Kupwara district on Sunday night, they said.

The jawan has been identified as Naik Peera Ram of Rajasthan. He got injured while patrolling the area, they said.

