Social Worker Sindhutai Sapkal Approaches Police Over 'Misuse' Of Her Name

Sindhutai Sapkal is known for her work for orphaned children over the last decades. (File)

Renowned social worker and Padma Shri recipient Sindhutai Sapkal has filed a complaint with police in Maharashtra's Palghar district, claiming that some people are misusing her name to cheat people.

In her complaint submitted to the Wada police station, Sindhutai Sapkal (72) said some people were fradulently using her name to promote themselves and action should be taken against them, said a local police officer.

Recently, a person had put out advertisements offering tuition for Class 10 and 11 students in Wada tehsil at a minimal charge of Rs 1,000, claiming to be affiliated to the "Padmashri Sindhutai Sapkal Education Society, Satara".

He later disappeared, duping about hundred students, according to Sharad Patil, a local activist.

When Mr Patil approached Sindhutai Sapkal, she told him that no such institution in her name existed, nor had she lent her name to any institution in Wada.

No case has been registered in this regard yet, said the police official.

Sindhutai Sapkal is especially known for her work for orphaned children over the last many decades.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)