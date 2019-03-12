Social Activist Files Case Against Rahul Gandhi For "Masood Ji " Remark

Masood Azhar's terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, in which nearly 40 CRPF soldiers lost their lives.

All India | | Updated: March 12, 2019 23:18 IST
Social Activist Files Case Against Rahul Gandhi For 'Masood Ji ' Remark

Rahul Gandhi had attacked PM Narendra Modi over Masood Azhar's release.


Muzaffarpur: 

A social activist in Bihar has filed a case against Congress President Rahul Gandhi after he referred to Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group's chief as "Masood Ji" during a party function in New Delhi.

Tamanna Hashmi, the social activist said Mr Gandhi insulted the nation and hurt the sentiments of people with his remark.

During the event, Rahul Gandhi had said, "These people (BJP) with 56-inch chest would recall that the current National Security Advisor Ajit Doval went in an aircraft with Masood Azhar ji and handed him over in Kandahar."

The social activist filed the case in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate of Muzaffarpur. March, 16 has been fixed as the next date of hearing.

