'Beware Of Snakes': Alert Sounded On Supreme Court Premises

The snake had been spotted in the Supreme Court's main gallery on November 13 (File)

"Beware of snakes in the Supreme Court," said an alert sent out by the top court's administration, after the spotting of a snake in the top court's premises spurred officials into action. Authorities, including the Delhi police, the Chief Medical Officer and Central Public Works Department have all become involved in trying to catch the snake and to prevent snake-bites and any other unfortunate events from happening.

The snake had been spotted in the top court's main gallery on November 13. The Supreme Court Registry, on being informed of the development, ordered for notices to be posted on the doors of the court's dispensary, listing several Dos and Don'ts in case of snake bites.

The Chief Medical Officer was also ordered to keep doctors and other medical staff on high alert to respond to snake bites.

The Central Public Works Department, which looks after the maintenance of the court, has been asked to undertake an extensive survey of the court's basement area to identify any holes from which snakes could possibly enter and for any such holes to be plugged.

The court's Assistant Registrar has also asked the public works department to take up the issue with Delhi's forest officials.

Delhi police, which looks after court security, has also been asked to take necessary action.

The whereabouts of the snake in question remain unknown.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.