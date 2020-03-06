Smriti Irani Gives Befitting Reply To AAP MP On Sanitizer

Sushil Kumar Gupta had offered sanitizer to Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday gave a befitting reply to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sushil Kumar Gupta on offering sanitizer in Parliament campus, saying "acting is our job, allow us do that".

Mr Gupta was seen putting on a mask on the premises of Parliament on Thursday. He also had a sanitizer in his hand, which he offered to other MPs. He offered it to Union Minister Smriti Irani too.

Earlier in the day, Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jairam Ramesh and NCP's Majeed Memon were also spotted sharing hand sanitizer and exchanging notes on hygiene outside parliament. They greeted each other with a 'namaste' and not a handshake.

India is gripped by fear of the deadly coronavirus as the number of the affected is gradually rising in the country. There have been 29 reported cases in the country, including a group of Italian nationals who are now quarantined.

The Health Ministry's advisory also talked about basic hygiene such as washing hands frequently and thoroughly with soap. It also suggested using alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

