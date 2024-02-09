'Slight Delay But It's Okay': PV Narasimha Rao's Daughter On His Bharat Ratna

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was given the Bharat Ratna on Friday.

Former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao's daughter and BRS MLC Vani Devi on Thursday appreciated the gesture of naming her father for the Bharat Ratna, the nation's highest civilian award, and praised PM Narendra Modi for the decision. Narasimha Rao belongs to the whole nation, she said.

She said she was getting calls from Maharashtra and Odisha as he was elected as a Member of Parliament from those states. She was also getting calls from Delhi.

"Everyone is happy. He is not only a son of Telugu soil but he belongs to the whole nation," she said.

Narasimha Rao, who became prime minister when the country was facing tough times, implemented reforms that were recognised by the whole world, she said.

"Beyond parties, recognising PV and conferring Bharat Ratna shows the good values, manners of our Prime Minister (Modi)," Vani Devi said.

Narasimha Rao - who was a prime minister from the Congress party - initiated reforms and found permanent solutions to problems in sectors as varied as economy and external affairs, she said.

"Though there is a slight delay, it's ok. Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian honour. Telangana people are very happy over Bharat Ratna being conferred upon Narasimha Rao. The family members are overwhelmed. We are very excited," she said.

She also expressed appreciation for the fact that the previous government headed by former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had celebrated the centenary of Narasimha Rao on a grand scale.

Narasimha Rao was the first leader from the southern states to become Prime Minister, she recalled.

Narasimha Rao was elected to Lok Sabha from Ramtek in Maharashtra and Berhampore in Odisha and also from Nandyal and Hanumakonda in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

