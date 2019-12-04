6 ITBP Jawans Killed As Colleague Opens Fire In Chhattisgarh: Police

Six personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed and two others injured in Chhattisgarh today after one of the soldiers allegedly opened fire at his colleagues, the police said. The soldier who opened fire shot himself.

The incident took place at the ITBP camp in Narayanpur district, around 350 km from state capital Raipur, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told news agency PTI.

According to early reports, an ITBP jawan allegedly fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, killing five of them and injuring two others, he said.

The injured personnel were being shifted to a nearby hospital.

A senior police officer was rushed to the spot where the firing took place, Mr Sundarraj said.