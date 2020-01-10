6 Ex-Punjab Cops Convicted In 27-Year-Old Disappearance Case By CBI Court

The cops have been sent to jail over a 27-year-old case (Representational)

Six former Punjab police officials were on Thursday held guilty by the CBI court in Mohali in a 27-year-old case of disappearance of six members of a family from the Tarn Taran district.

Mohali's Special Judge Karunesh Kumar sentenced former Inspector Suba Singh, and sub-inspectors Bikramjit Singh and Sukhdev Singh to ten years in jail while another sub-inspector Sukhdev Raj Joshi was sentenced to five years in jail.

The special judge also sentenced sub-inspector Lakha Singh and assistant sub-inspector Suba Singh to two years in jail.