'Situation Calmer': Meghalaya Chief Minister Announces Lifting Of Curfew

The state government is working to ensure that normalcy returns soon, Conrad Sangma said (File)

The overall situation in Shillong is slightly calmer, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said today, two days after a curfew was imposed in the capital city following an attack at the Chief Minister's residence on Sunday.

Speaking about the law and order situation, Mr Sangma said, "The government has started engaging and discussing with different stakeholders, including the headmen, religious leaders, senior citizens and organisations. The government appeals for peace in the city and the state and is working to ensure that normalcy returns soon."

The peace committee will meet on August 18, the chief minister said, adding, the curfew will be relaxed from 6 am till 4 pm tomorrow in most parts of Shillong.

The internet ban will be lifted at 6 pm tomorrow, he said.

Speaking about the incident of arson at his residence on Sunday, Mr Sangma said no further arrests have been made in the case, including in the case of a low-intensity blast at a crowded Shillong market and another involving brandishing of weapons.

The State Security Commission will likely meet after the situation improves in the state, he added.

On Sunday, petrol bombs were thrown at Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's personal residence after violence broke out over the death of a former rebel leader, resulting in a two-day curfew in Shillong. Mobile internet services were snapped in several parts of the state after incidents of vandalism and arson were reported.

Last week, two people, including a woman, were injured when a major commercial centre in Shillong was hit by a low-intensity blast.