Sitar For Macron, Silk For His Wife: PM Modi's French Connection Gifts

PM Modi began a two-day visit to Paris a day ago.

Adding a cultural touch to his diplomatic visit to France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted distinct pieces of Indian craftsmanship to French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, President of the French National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet, and President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher. The gifts encompassed the rich heritage of Indian textiles, art, and craftsmanship.

Sandalwood Sitar gifted to French President Emmanuel Macron.

To President Macron, PM Modi presented a unique replica of a sitar, crafted entirely from sandalwood. The sandalwood carving, an ancient craft practised for centuries in Southern India, depicted images of Goddess Saraswati holding a Sitar and Lord Ganesha, accompanied by illustrations of peacocks, India's national bird. The piece encapsulates an array of motifs from Indian culture.

Pochampally Ikat in Sandalwood Box gifted to Brigitte Macron.

First Lady Brigitte Macron received a Pochampally silk ikat saree, housed in a decorative sandalwood box. The saree originates from Pochampally in Telangana, India, and is known for its vibrant colours and intricate designs. The sandalwood box, in turn, is adorned with detailed carvings depicting traditional motifs and scenes from history.

Marble inlay work table gifted to Elisabeth Borne, Prime Minister of France.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was gifted a table adorned with 'Marble Inlay Work'. Known for its attractive artistry, marble inlay work uses high-quality marble from Makrana, Rajasthan, and semi-precious stones sourced from various parts of India. The stones are carefully cut, engraved, and set into the marble to create a beautiful, colourful piece of art.

Hand knitted silk Kashmiri carpet gifted to Yael Braun-Pivet, President of French National Assembly.

Yael Braun-Pivet, the President of the French National Assembly, received a hand-knitted silk Kashmiri carpet, renowned globally for its softness and intricate craftsmanship. These carpets, woven with elaborate patterns, exhibit a fascinating attribute of appearing in different colours when viewed from varying angles, enhancing their artistic allure.

Sandalwood hand-carved elephant Ambavari to Gerard Larcher, President of French Senate.

Lastly, Gerard Larcher, President of the French Senate, was presented with a sandalwood hand-carved elephant figure. The elephant, symbolizing wisdom, strength, and good fortune in Indian culture, is a beautiful reflection of the harmony between nature, culture, and art.

Each of these gifts serves as an emblem of India's rich heritage, signifying the diverse cultural ties that bind the nations, government sources said. PM Modi was honoured during France's Bastille Day celebrations on Friday, which took place under tight security two weeks after riots swept the country. PM Modi began a two-day visit to Paris on Thursday.