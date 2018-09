The woman said she was threatened for protesting against the rape-accused bishop. (Representational)

The sister of the nun who has accused a bishop of raping her has filed a police complaint said that she and her family have received death threats.

The woman has alleged that she and her family have been threatened for protesting against the accused bishop Franco Mullakal.

The complaint letter names two disciples of the bishop identified as Thomas Chittuparaban and Unni.