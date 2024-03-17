'Sinking Ship': BJP's Shivraj Chouhan Attacks Congress

Shivraj Chouhan exuded confidence in BJP's victory in upcoming elections (File)

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a scathing attack on the Congress party on Sunday, stating that the party is neither left with an army nor a leader. Shivraj Chouhan asserted that the Congress, once a formidable force in Indian politics, now resembles a 'sinking ship without direction and vision.'

Addressing a press conference in state capital Bhopal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "On one hand, the BJP is a shining star, and on the other hand, the Congress is a sinking ship. Neither does the party have a way nor a vision, that is why their condition is depleting."

Exuding confidence in the BJP's victory in the upcoming elections, Shivraj Chouhan stated, "Ab ki baar 400 paar" is not a BJP slogan, but rather an announcement of the public."

Taking a dig at Congress' leadership, Shivraj Chouhan said, "Rahul Gandhi is such a captain who doesn't know what needs to be done in the party. When election preparations need to be done, he goes for a yatra. When a yatra needs to be done, he goes for a vacation outside the country, and after losing the elections, he keeps on blaming the EVM."

"After witnessing this state of the Congress party, wise leaders are quitting the Congress one by one. The confidence of the supreme leader of the party, Sonia Gandhi, has been completely shattered. She is not contesting the elections and has rather made a backdoor entry through the Rajya Sabha," Shivraj Chouhan said.

"If we look at history, the Congress has almost lost fifty elections after 2014," Chouhan said.

Taking a dig at the INDIA alliance, Shivraj Chouhan quoted a Shayari, "Hum to doobe hain sanam, tumko bhi le dubenge."

"Leaders like Akhilesh Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, who have joined the Congress, won't be spared too," he added.

