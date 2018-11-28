Singur To Kolkata: Farmers March For Industry, Jobs, Farming Fit Land

The marchers from Singur will be joined by thousands of farmers from many places across

The CPI(M) has returned to Singur in West Bengal's Hooghly district, a decade after a farmers' protest that had begun here led to the exit of the Left government in the state after 34 years in power.

The farmers' march launched today to press for their various demands including setting up of the industries in the state will culminate in Kolkata tomorrow.

The marchers from Singur will be joined by thousands of farmers from many places across and they will give a representation to the state governor Keshari Nath Tripathi.

Singur was the original site for Tata Motors' Nano small car factory that was planned in 2006 when the CPI (M)-led government was in power in the state.

But after massive protests led by Mamata Banerjee's Trinammol Congress, the company shifted the plant to Sanand in Gujarat in 2008.

Singur's farmers - both those who had given up their land willingly for the Tatas and whose land were forcefully acquired - have a specific demand.

They want their land be made suitable for cultivation again, a promise Mamata Banerjee had made after the state government had won case in Supreme Court in 2016.

"The farmers of Singur are able to cultivate only a paltry 11 out of 997 acres of land acquired by the state government for the automobile manufacturing project", said Amal Haldar of the CPI(M) frontal organisation, All India Kisan Sabha.

The target of the CPI(M) march is clearly Mamata Banerjee and her government's failure to set up industries in the state after "destroying" the party's efforts for bringing major industries to the state.

The Trinamool has not commented on the march yet.