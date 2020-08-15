Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Continues To Be On Life Support, But Stable: Chennai Hospital

Doctors are closely monitoring SP Balasubrahmanyam's vital parameters, the hospital said (File)

Renowned playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support but is stable, a private Chennai hospital in treating him said today.

"Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who is admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit. He remains stable and the doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters," Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director Medical Services of MGM Healthcare said in a statement.

On August 5, the singer had posted a video on his Facebook page, informing his fans and followers that he has tested positive for coronavirus and that he was doing well.

In the video, the singer had said that he has quarantined himself and was being treated at a Chennai-based private hospital.

