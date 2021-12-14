Sikkim Man, Angry With Girlfriend, Stabs Doctor, Attendant Inside Hospital

The incident triggered panic at the hospital, raising questions about security

A man stabbed a doctor and a sanitation attendant at a hospital in Sikkim's Gangtok on Monday after his girlfriend allegedly refused to speak with him, the police said. The incident took place at the state-run STNM Hospital.

The man was in the hospital to meet his girlfriend who was not receiving his calls. She was attending to a sick relative at the hospital and refused to talk to him or leave with him when he met her, the police added.

Angry with her behaviour, the man, who was carrying a knife, went on a stabbing spree and attacked the cardiologist and the sanitation attendant of the hospital, they said.

He stabbed the doctor in the back and then attacked the sanitation worker before being caught by the police as he roamed around the hospital with the bloodstained knife in his hand.

Asked why he was carrying the knife to a hospital, the man told police that he had plans to kill his brother-in-law, who works with the government.

The accused, who is allegedly involved in a financial fight with his brother-in-law, was unable to meet him. So he went to the hospital to meet his girlfriend, the police said.

The doctor and the attendant, a woman, are undergoing treatment at the hospital, they said, adding that the doctor's condition is said to be critical.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the police said.