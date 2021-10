Sikkim Lifts Curbs On Inter-State Travel; Schools To Open For All From October 18: Report

Sikkim lifted travel restrictions allowing people to enter the state without RT-PCR reports

The Sikkim government today lifted inter-state travel restrictions in the festive season allowing people to enter the state without producing negative RT-PCR test reports or vaccination certificates at the border, as the COVID-19 situation has improved, according to a state notification.

The notification was issued by Sikkim's Home department, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

This will help both homegrown and outstation tourists who want to travel during the festive season.

In another notification, the Education department of the Himalayan state said students from Lower KG to Class 8 can now attend offline classes from October 18.

Classroom teachings have already started for classes 9 to 12 from September 27.

"Initially only 50 per cent of the students should be called on alternate days with parental consent, which shall be further increased based on monitoring of the situation," the notification said.

The decision was taken "as it has been observed that positivity rate of COVID-19 has come down considerably and re-opening of all classes can now be considered", it said.



