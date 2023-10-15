Moving Through Mountains, Jungles, Army Rescues 245 People In Sikkim

Army also carved a 14.8 km route to rescue 97 workers of Kundan Hydro Power Project

In a daring mission conducted in North Sikkim, troops of the Indian Army's Trishakti Corps rescued 245 people stranded in the village of Rabom due to flashfloods in Sikkim, officials said on Sunday. Trishakti Corps have been undertaking operations on a massive scale to reconnect villages cut off after the flash flood. The Army troops undertook a challenging operation through difficult terrain and reached the isolated village of Rabom.

As per the Trishakti Corps statement, the rescue mission started on October 7 and continued till Friday, October 13, 2023.

"Troops of Trishakti Corps conducted a daring rescue mission in North Sikkim from October 7th to 13th, 2023. Moving through mountainous terrain with thick jungles & undergrowth in challenging weather, the troops reached the 245 persons stranded in the village of Rabom in North Sikkim. Self-contained for operations over a long duration, the troops shared food & medical aid with the stranded people," the Trishakti Corps handle on X posted.

It further said, "Working 24/7 under inclement weather conditions, the brave soldiers of Indian Army carved a 14.8 km route & rescued 97 workers of Kundan Hydro Power Project and 80-100 locals. The troops have created a helipad in the village, created a safe foot track & continue to assist the stranded people of Rabom, Menshithang and Chubinbin."

Troops of #TrishaktiCorps conducted a daring rescue mission in North #Sikkim from 7th to 13th Oct 23. Moving through mountainous terrain with thick jungles & undergrowth in challenging weather, the troops reached the 245 persons stranded in the village of Rabom in North #Sikkim.… pic.twitter.com/y9Dneus60g — Trishakticorps_IA (@trishakticorps) October 15, 2023

Earlier an Indian Air Force statement informed that over 1,700 persons have been evacuated from various flood-affected areas of Sikkim.

As per the officials, Indian Air Force's Chinook and Mi-17 V5 helicopters continue operations in the flood-affected areas of Sikkim, with the induction of over 200 personnel to boost the relief efforts.

"The IAF helicopters have also delivered nearly 99 tonnes of relief material in the 200 sorties flown till date. Operations shall continue till the requirements exist," the IAF officials said.

As per the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) report of October 11 at 8 PM, the death count was registered at 37. It further said that 78 have been reported as missing.

The Lhonak glacier in the Sikkim Himalayas burst on October 3, breaching one side of the lake leading to the rise in the water levels in Teesta and inundating several areas of the state, leaving dozens dead and tourists in thousands stranded.

Sikkim suffered significant disruptions due to the recent flash floods that inflicted damage on footbridges, roads, and other infrastructure.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)