Bhaichung Bhutia Merges His Party With Sikkim Democratic Front

"We need a government that can fight for Sikkim," Bhaichung Bhutia said.

Ex-Indian footballer and Hamro Sikkim Party president Bhaichung Bhutia on Thursday merged his party with the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which is led by former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling.

During his address at an SDF program in Rabongla, Mr Bhutia said that everyone "needs to come together" to save Sikkim.

"Today we merged Hamro Sikkim Party with the SDF party as everyone needs to come together to save Sikkim. All those willing to save Sikkim must unite with SDF," Mr Bhutia said.

He also spoke about his support for Mr Chamling in the 2024 Sikkim Assembly elections and said that the polls are important for the delimitation scheduled for 2026.

"We need a government that can fight for Sikkim and only SDF can do that. Chamling is a national figure and a senior leader revered across the nation. Chamling's leadership is needed to bring Sikkim back on track. You have seen him work for 25 years," he said.

Mr Bhutia also hit out at Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and called him the "weakest" CM in the northeastern state's history.

"Our rights and identity are being sold by the SKM (Sikkim Krantikari Morcha) party. It was evident in Finance Budget Act 2023 and the dilution of Sikkimese identity earlier this year. All of this has happened because Golay is the weakest CM in Sikkim's history," Mr Bhutia said, referring to CM Tamang.

"To be eligible to contest and become CM, he (Mr Tamang) has sold Sikkim when he bargains with central leaders for his legality to be the legislator and CM," he added.

"Golay government is a rubber stamp government. He couldn't contest in the 2019 general elections and fought by-elections through back door settlement. He only goes to Delhi to stoop to central leaders for himself. He is hanging precariously on their favour," Mr Bhutia charged.