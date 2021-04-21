Sikkim Announces Free Covid Vaccine For All Between 18-45 Age Cohort

Sikkim now has 536 active COVID-19 cases. (Representational)

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday announced that the state government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all citizens between 18 to 45 years.

He said the state government will bear the cost of the vaccines of the people in the age group of 18-45 if the centre does not bear the cost.

Mr Tamang asked Chief Secretary SC Gupta to prepare the details in this regard.

Meanwhile, the state reported 50 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the coronavirus tally to 6,846, an official said on Wednesday.

The new cases were detected in East Sikkim district (31), West Sikkim (16), South Sikkim (2) and North Sikkim district (1) state Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

Sikkim now has 536 active COVID-19 cases, while 6,023 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

The COVID-19 death count in the state is 136, Mr Bhutia said, adding that 151 patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far tested 88,558 samples for COVID-19, including 447 samples in the last 24 hours, he added.

