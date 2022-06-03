Bhagwant Mann Visits Sidhu Moose Wala's Family Days After Killing

Bhagwant Mann reached Moosa village to express his condolences to Sidhu Moose Wala's family.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday visited the house of Sidhu Moose Wala, days after the Punjabi singer was shot dead.

Mr Mann reached Moosa village to express his condolences to the family. Heavy police security has been deployed outside the residence of Moose Wala.

Moose Wala was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.