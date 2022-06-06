Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: 8 Suspected Sharp Shooters Named By Cops

Sidhu Moose Wala, 28, was shot dead by a group of attackers in Punjab.

The eight sharp shooters who killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29 have been identified by the Punjab police. The shooters belong to Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. Police teams have been carrying out raids in all three states.

Accused 1: Manpreet Singh Mannu from Moga in Punjab. He was lodged in one of the jails in Punjab and was brought to Mansa.

Accused 2: Jagroop Singh Rupa from Amritsar

Accused 3: Manni from Amritsar

Accused 4: Priyavrat Fauji from Haryana's Sonipat. He was a member of the Ramkaran gang and worked as a sharpshooter. Haryana police has announced a cash award of Rs 25,000 for leads on him.

Accused 5: Ankit Sersa Jati, resident of Sonipat in Haryana, who has no criminal history.

Accused 6: Santosh Jadhav from Pune, on the run in a murder case

Accused 7: Saurav Mahakal, also from Pune

Accused 8: Subhash Banuda from Rajasthan's Sikar

Sidhu Moose Wala, 28, was shot dead by a group of attackers last Sunday at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa, a day after his security was pared down by the Punjab government. His body had 19 bullet wounds and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report.

After Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder in a Facebook post, his associate Lawrence Bishnoi, a gang-leader jailed in Delhi's Tihar prison, is being questioned.

Three have been arrested so far.

Devendra, aka Kala, was arrested by Punjab Police from Haryana's Fatehabad, based on inputs from the interrogation of the two other arrested suspects. The police had received inputs that Kala accommodated two suspected murders -- Keshav and Charanjeet -- in his house on May 16-17.

Two others -- Pavan and Naseeb - were arrested from Bhirdana earlier.