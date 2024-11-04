Siddaramaiah Summoned For Questioning By Lokayukta In Mysuru Land Scam

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been summoned by the Lokayukta for questioning on Wednesday in the Mysuru land scam case. The Lokayukta Police have already questioned the Chief Minister's wife, Parvathi BM, in connection with the case.

The summons come after a court declared that the Governor was within his rights to allow the questioning of the Chief Minister by the Lokayukta. The Lokayukta has already filed a First Information Report on the orders of a special court.

The case is linked to the allotment of 14 high value plots to Ms Parvathi as compensation against her 3.16 acres of land in Kesare village near the city.

Activists have alleged that this had caused a loss of Rs 45 crore to the state. An anti-corruption activist had filed a complaint.

BM Parvathi has already offered to return the land to MUDA, which has agreed to take the plots back.

