Shujaat Bukhari's Murder A Pak-Based Conspiracy, Say Police

Senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead two days before Eid.

The murder of Jammu and Kashmir's veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari is the result of conspiracy hatched in Pakistan and executed by terrorists based in the state, the police said today. The police have claimed a breakthrough in the case on the basis of CCTV footage recovered from near the spot where the journalist was killed on the eve of Eid earlier this month.

The suspects, the police said today, were three terrorists of the banned Lashkar-e Taiba. There was a fourth man - a resident of Srinagar who is now in Kashmir, said senior police officer SP Pani.

"We have tangible evidence to establish this was done from Pakistan," Mr Pani said. The information, he said was gleaned after the police found a cellphone trail that led to Pakistan. Sajad Gul, the police said, is now based in Pakistan. The other three, who were the shooter team, were Azad Ahmed Malik, Muzafar Ahmad Bhat and Naveed Jatt.

The editor of Rising Kashmir was shot dead on June 14 outside his office while he was on way to attend an Iftaar party. The killers, who came on a bike, sprayed bullets at him from a close range. The 52-year-old journalist was hit with 17 bullets and his two security guards also died.