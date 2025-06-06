Aw 'Shux' Moment For Indian Astronaut? Commander Says He's Natural Leader

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, set to pilot the Axiom-4 mission, has been praised by mission commander Dr Peggy Whitson for his leadership skills.

As India gears up to have only its second citizen in space, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's mission commander, who is one of the most experienced astronauts in the world, has said she is very proud of him and his home country should be too.

In an exclusive conversation with Dr Peggy Annette Whitson, who is the commander for the Axiom-4 mission, said working with Group Captain Shukla - nicknamed 'Shux' by his fellow astronauts - is fun because he has a great sense of humour and he is a natural leader.

Group Captain Shukla - an Indian Air Force pilot - is scheduled to pilot the Axiom-4 mission, a private astronaut mission that will launch aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday. The mission to the International Space Station, led by private company Axiom Space, is a landmark ISRO-NASA collaboration.

Asked what she thought about Group Captain Shukla's preparation for his maiden space flight, Ms Whitson said, "Oh, I am very proud of my pilot on this mission and I think you guys should be too. He is an amazingly talented person, obviously with his background in military aviation, He's come in and embraced understanding all the Dragon (capsule) systems and he is a systems expert on everything about the Dragon - everything from the comm systems to the guidance and navigation."

The astronaut said Group Captain Shukla is extremely knowledgeable and has been learning the experiments that he will be conducting on board the International Space Station.

"But what's most fun about Shubhanshu, or 'Shux' as we call him, is that he has a fantastic sense of humour, and I really enjoy how he fits into the team. He helps and assists the other crew members as well, so he's obviously a natural leader, and it works out phenomenally well. I'm very comfortable with the idea of flying in space with Shux," she added.

The commander and pilot, Ms Whitson said, work together and Group Captain Shukla will activate the command and she will execute it.

To a question on how Group Captain Shukla's experience will help India's space ambitions, including the Gaganyaan mission, Ms Whitson said it is important to encourage industry and technology.

To a question on how Group Captain Shukla's experience will help India's space ambitions, including the Gaganyaan mission and whether she had a message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ms Whitson said it is important to encourage industry and technology.

"I really do believe we are helping India's space programme by having somebody like Shubhanshu get this experience. I think it will be something that he can tie in and build into the future. I think, for the Prime Minister, it's important to really get the word out about this mission and the future of the Indian space programme," Ms Whitson emphasised.

"I think it's important for him to encourage industry and technology as a result of this to try and expand even more on the capabilities, because as I said before, I believe that the integration of commercial and government space is going to be where the future leads us," she added.