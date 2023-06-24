Shree Cements Accused Of Rs 23,000 Crore Tax Evasion, Biggest Ever

A whopping Rs 23,000 crore tax evasion has been found in tax searches at multiple locations of Shree Cement Ltd in Rajasthan, sources have told NDTV, claiming it is one of the biggest tax evasion to date.

The tax searches against the Kolkata-headquartered cement firm continued for the second time his week.

The tax officials, say sources, recovered forged documents.

The deductions claimed by the company, which is one of India's top three cement producers, are false, sources added.

The sources say that the company siphoned off Rs 1200-1400 crore every year in tax evasion and the centre and the state government have suffered a huge loss of revenue due to fake agreements.

A statement from the company on the tax searches is awaited.