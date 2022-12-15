Big Breakthrough In Shraddha Walkar Murder, DNA Test Report Is In

Shraddha Murder Case: Police have obtained solid evidence after latest DNA test.

Police have finally got some major material evidence in the murder case of Shraddha Walkar — a DNA test has confirmed that the bones that alleged killer Aaftab Poonawala led the cops to, in a jungle in Delhi's Mehrauli area and in Gurugram, are indeed hers.

The test report — carried out using DNA samples from her father — came in today, over a month after her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala was arrested for having killer her in May. He had chopped up her body into 35 pieces that he kept in a fridge and later dumped in the jungle near their rented flat in South Delhi's Mehrauli over 18 days.

Shraddha Walkar's father Vikas Walkar has demanded the death penalty for Aaftab Poonawala.

So far, on the evidence list, police had some of the knives allegedly used by Aaftab Poonwala, besides his "confession" that is not directly valid evidence. However, materials recovered through such a confession — for which police also conducted lie-detection tests in him — can be presented as evidence to rebuild the sequence of events before and after the murder.

Though Aaftab Poonawala is alleged to have killed Shraddha Walkar on May 18 — after another yet argument in a relationship that had been toxic for long — the crime came to light gradually after her father went to the police in their hometown in Maharashtra sometime in October.

The father, Vikas Walkar, had not been in touch with her as he was upset over her inter-faith (Hindu-Muslim) relationship with Aaftab Poonawala. Having met over a dating app, the couple lived together for some months in their hometown Vasai near Mumbai before shifting to Delhi only in May this year

The father recently held a press conference to allege that Maharashtra Police had been lax when she had reported being assaulted by him back in 2020. Police have said she had later made a written submission asking for no action to be taken as they had struck a compromise.