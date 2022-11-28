'Blood Drained At Night, Body Cut Next Day': 5 Facts On East Delhi Murder

Police have said the accused Poonam was furious after Das sold her jewellery and sent the money to his first wife. She hatched the murder plan with Deepak, her son from a previous marriage. Deepak has told police that he agreed because Das allegedly harassed his wife.

The accused have told police that they murdered Das in June. They first spiked his drink and killed him with a dagger once he was unconscious, police said. They let the body drain blood through the night.

In the morning, they cut up the body into 10 pieces, put them into polythene bags and stored them in the fridge, the accused have told police.

Over the next few days, they threw away the pieces. Police have found six pieces so far. It is during these visits that CCTV cameras in the area captured Poonam and Deepak.