It Is 'Sex Education': Tejashwi Yadav Defends Boss's Bizzare Remark

NItish Kumar made the remarks while explaining the drop in Bihar's fertility rate.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's bizarre comments on the role of women's education in population control, has been defended by his deputy, Tejashwi Yadav. His boss, Mr Yadav claimed, was talking about sex education that's taught in schools and his comments should not be misconstrued.

Speaking in the state assembly about women's education, the Chief Minister used language that has been described as "vulgar" and derogatory". The Opposition BJP has slammed him as "vulgar".

The Chief Minister made the remarks while explaining why Bihar's fertility rate has dropped from 4.2 to 2.9 per cent.

"Let me clarify something," Tejashwi Yadav said shortly after the video of his comments was widely circulated and severely criticised on social media.

"Whatever the Chief Minister was saying was about sex education. People become hesitant over this topic, but it is taught in schools -- in science, biology. Children learn this. He said what needs to be done practically to control the population. This should not be taken in a wrong manner, but as sex education," the Deputy Chief Minister later told reporters.

Mr Kumar has come under severe attack from the BJP, which has called him the most vulgar leader in politics.

"Indian politics has not seen a leader as vulgar as Nitish Babu. His mind is infested with the worms from "B" grade adult films. His double-meaning comments should be banned. Seems he has been deeply influenced by the company he keeps," read a rough translation of its Hindi post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Nitish Kumar has tarnished the dignity and decorum of democracy. His statement is like a roadside loafer and is anti-women... It is very shameful to make such a statement in the Assembly. It seems he is mentally ill. He should resign and immediately consult a doctor," Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said in a video statement posted on X.