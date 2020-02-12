Shots Fired At MLA Naresh Yadav After His Win In Delhi, 1 Volunteer Dead, Tweets AAP

Naresh Yadav was returning from a temple when the incident took place, AAP said (File)

An Aam Aadmi Party worker has died after bullets were shot at the convoy of the party's MLA from Mehrauli, Naresh Yadav, while he was returning from a temple following his win in the Delhi election today, AAP has tweeted.

"Shots fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured," the party tweeted from its official handle.

"Volunteer Ashok Mann has passed away in the attack at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav. Today we have lost one of our family member. May his soul rest in peace," it added.

Party MP Sanjay Singh has raised questions on law and order of the national capital.

"The brazen murder of Ashok Mann after an attack on Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav- this is the rule of law in Delhi, Naresh Yadav was returning from a temple," AAP leader Sanjay Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Naresh Yadav on Tuesday defeated BJP's Kusum Khatri with a margin of 18,161 votes.