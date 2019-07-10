Shortage Of Nearly 1,500 IAS Officers, Says Centre

Officers in position as on January 1, 2019, was 5,205, against total authorised strength of 6,699. (File)

There is a shortage of nearly 1,500 IAS officers in the country, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

Officers in position as on January 1, 2019, was 5,205, against the total authorised strength of 6,699, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

In order to address the shortage of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in the regular recruitment quota, the government has increased the annual intake from 55 in civil services examination (CSE) 1998 to 180 in CSE 2013, he said.

In the promotion quota, prompt actions have been taken for holding selection committee meetings for appointment by promotion or selection of state service officers to IAS, Mr Singh said.

