Shootout Between Militants, Forces At 2 Locations On India-Myanmar Border

A junior commissioned officer suffered minor injury in his hand in the Arunachal Pradesh shootout

Heavy exchange of fire between militants and security forces took place at two locations on the India-Myanmar border in the Northeast today.

This comes days after militant groups in the region called for a boycott of Independence Day celebrations.

The first incident took place near Pangsau Pass in Arunachal Pradesh. The government said in a statement that militants fired at Assam Rifles personnel from across the India-Myanmar Border early this morning in the Tirap Changlang area.

A group comprising militants from NSCN(KYA) and ULFA(I) attacked the Assam Rifles camp, said sources. The militants used Rocket-Propelled Grenade and Lathode Bombs, the sources said.

The Assam Rifles personnel responded by firing at the militants. No casualty has been reported, a source said. A junior commissioned officer suffered minor injury in his hand, a government statement has said.

Security forces have launched a massive operation near the international border to track down the militants behind the attack.

The Pangsu pass area is among the most remote corners of Arunachal Pradesh. Most insurgents groups of the Northeast have their camps in the jungles of Myanmar.

The second incident of firing was reported from Noklak district in Nagaland.

Militants from NSCN(KYA) and ULFA(I) opened fire at Assam Rifles personnel at a border outpost. There are no reports of casualties yet and police officers have rushed to the spot, said Sandeep Tamgadge, senior officer with Nagaland police.