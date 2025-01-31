Shocking Video Of Students' Disturbing Stunt At School Function Goes Viral

In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage, a video showing three boys hanging by nooses during a school function has gone viral on social media. The clip shows the boys on the stage, hanging by nooses attached to a wooden log. They are dressed in prisoner costumes and have their heads covered with black clothes. The stunt appears to be a part of a Republic Day program at a school. However, NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Sharing the clip on X, a user wrote, "It is wrong to put someone's life in danger like this for a program.. It is necessary to investigate when and where the incident occurred and take cognizance of it."

प्रोग्राम के लिए किसी की जिंदगी को यूं खतरे में डालना गलत है।

सोशलमीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल है।

कबकी और कहाँ की घटना इसकी जाँच कर इसका संज्ञान लिया जाना आवश्यक है। pic.twitter.com/ylTbrxq04s — अश्विनी सोनी اشونی سونی (@Ramraajya) January 28, 2025

The date and location of the incident remains unknown.

On social media, the video has triggered a debate on the safety of these children. Some users also called for action against the director of the play and school authorities.

"This incident must be investigated, where is the video from and such action must be taken that no one dares to organise such programmes again," wrote one user.

"Where is this from brother, after watching such videos children today copy them very quickly, if any accident happens then who will be responsible for it," commented another.

"Govt and Police Take strict action against this school and Programme.... very bad scenario," wrote a third user. "India Is Not For Beginners," quipped another.

Also Read | Video Shows Women In Car Chased By Men In SUV In Chennai. Police Reacts

"Who are these demons who are putting the lives of young children in danger by crucifying them in the name of teaching them 'patriotism'? It would have been better if these people had tried this on themselves! They should be punished!" wrote one user.

"This is extremely dangerous and organiser need to be rehabed," said one X user.

The video surfaced on social media a few days after India celebrated its 76th Republic Day. On X, the clip has garnered more than 1.4 million views.