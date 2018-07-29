Shivraj Singh Chouhan Allows 3 Ex-Chief Ministers To Retain Bungalows

The high court order in this regard was issued last month. (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday allowed three former chief ministers to retain their government bungalows using his 'discretionary powers'.

The three former chief ministers who will retain their bungalows are Uma Bharti, Kailash Chandra Joshi and Babulal Gaur. However, the name of two-term chief minister Digvijaya Singh of the Congress party was not included in the list.

Mr Chouhan took this decision after the former chief ministers were asked to vacate government bungalows following a Madhya Pradesh High Court order.

On June 19, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had directed the state government to order former chief ministers to vacate the official bungalows in Bhopal within a month.